RetailMeNot: Holiday shoppers to spend over $1K each in 2024

Dan Berthiaume
Holiday gifts
Aveage holiday spend expected expected to rise 14% this year.

Shoppers will spend early and often this holiday season, according to RetailMeNot.

Consumers plan to spend an average of $1,069 on holiday purchases in 2024, up an impressive 14% from 2023, according to the results of two consumer surveys from RetailMeNot.

Holiday shoppers get early start

The survey also found that 76% of respondents plan to get started on their holiday shopping before Thanksgiving, with 40% having already started.

This includes planned holiday shopping start times of:

  • August or earlier, 18% (up from 15% in 2023)
  • September, 22% (up from 20% in 2023)
  • October, 20%
  • November (before Thanksgiving), 16%
  • November (after Thanksgiving), 13%
  • December, 5%
  • Last-minute (week before the holidays), 3%
  • I don’t shop for the holidays, 5%

Top reasons given for early holiday shopping include:

  • To spread out my budget/space out purchases, 60%
  • To take advantage of early bird sales and promotions, 57%
  • To avoid items being sold out, 42%
  • To reduce stress during/near the holidays (by getting shopping done early), 38%
  • To make sure everything arrives on time /avoid delays, 35%
  • To spread out the time/energy it takes to get it all done, 30%
  • To buy gifts when they are top of mind, 19%
  • To avoid disruptions/uncertainties caused by the November presidential election, 9%
  • To compensate for what feels like a shorter holiday season (Thanksgiving falls Nov. 28), 6%
Social media, family provide holiday inspiration

Respondents stated that their top five holiday inspirational sources include:

  • Social media ads, 45%
  • Recommendations from friends/family, 41%
  • Retailer websites/apps, 37%
  • Search engine ads, 37%
  • In-store promotions, 37%

In a related finding, close to half (45%) of respondents said they would trust AI for personalized shopping recommendations over a human salesperson.

Inflation drives holiday shopping stress

The top shopping stressors for 2024 include:

  • Increasing prices, 50%
  • Not knowing what to buy, 41%
  • Fitting everything into my budget, 39%
  • Large crowds in-store, 38.
  • Finding the best deals, 31%
  • Products being out-of-stock, 30%
  • Delivery delays/getting everything in time for the holidays, 30%
  • Uncertainty about my economic situation, 26%
  • Finding the time to shop, 25%
  • A short holiday period, 15%

Results come from two surveys conducted among adult shoppers 18 and older by Ziff Davis, one fielded May 29-30 (1,202 respondents) and one fielded Sept. 13, 2024 (1,236 respondents).

