RetailMeNot: Holiday shoppers to spend over $1K each in 2024
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
Social media, family provide holiday inspiration
Respondents stated that their top five holiday inspirational sources include:
- Social media ads, 45%
- Recommendations from friends/family, 41%
- Retailer websites/apps, 37%
- Search engine ads, 37%
- In-store promotions, 37%
In a related finding, close to half (45%) of respondents said they would trust AI for personalized shopping recommendations over a human salesperson.
Inflation drives holiday shopping stress
The top shopping stressors for 2024 include:
- Increasing prices, 50%
- Not knowing what to buy, 41%
- Fitting everything into my budget, 39%
- Large crowds in-store, 38.
- Finding the best deals, 31%
- Products being out-of-stock, 30%
- Delivery delays/getting everything in time for the holidays, 30%
- Uncertainty about my economic situation, 26%
- Finding the time to shop, 25%
- A short holiday period, 15%
[READ MORE: Adobe: U.S. online holiday spend to shatter records at $240.8 billion]
Results come from two surveys conducted among adult shoppers 18 and older by Ziff Davis, one fielded May 29-30 (1,202 respondents) and one fielded Sept. 13, 2024 (1,236 respondents).