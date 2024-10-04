RetailMeNot: Holiday shoppers to spend over $1K each in 2024

Aveage holiday spend expected expected to rise 14% this year.

Shoppers will spend early and often this holiday season, according to RetailMeNot.

Consumers plan to spend an average of $1,069 on holiday purchases in 2024, up an impressive 14% from 2023, according to the results of two consumer surveys from RetailMeNot.

Holiday shoppers get early start

The survey also found that 76% of respondents plan to get started on their holiday shopping before Thanksgiving, with 40% having already started.

This includes planned holiday shopping start times of:

August or earlier, 18% (up from 15% in 2023 )

September, 22% (up from 20% in 2023)

October, 20%

November (before Thanksgiving), 16%

November (after Thanksgiving), 13%

December, 5%

Last-minute (week before the holidays), 3%

I don’t shop for the holidays, 5%

Top reasons given for early holiday shopping include: