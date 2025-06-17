Survey: 84% of adults plan to shop Prime Day this year

A large majority of consumers are planning to participate in Amazon’s upcoming Prime Day sales event, especially those under the age of 60.

That’s according to a new report from RetailMeNot, which found that 84% of U.S. adults say they plan to participate in Prime Day this year, up from 81% in 2024. That number rises to 92% among those aged 45 to 60, while 88% of millennials plan on shopping during the event.

During the Prime Day period, shoppers intend to spend an average of $430: $242 on Amazon and $188 at other retailers’ counter sales – down $38 from last year.

Amazon ‘s Prime Day 2025 promotion will take place from Tuesday, July 8 – Friday, July 11. This marks the first time Prime Day will last four days.

