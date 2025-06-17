 Skip to main content

Survey: 84% of adults plan to shop Prime Day this year

Zachary Russell
Zach Russell headshot
During the Prime Day period, shoppers intend to spend an average of $430.

A large majority of consumers are planning to participate in Amazon’s upcoming Prime Day sales event, especially those under the age of 60.

That’s according to a new report from RetailMeNot, which found that 84% of U.S. adults say they plan to participate in Prime Day this year, up from 81% in 2024. That number rises to 92% among those aged 45 to 60, while 88% of millennials plan on shopping during the event.

During the Prime Day period, shoppers intend to spend an average of $430: $242 on Amazon and $188 at other retailers’ counter sales –  down $38 from last year.

Amazon ‘s Prime Day 2025 promotion will take place from Tuesday, July 8 – Friday, July 11. This marks the first time Prime Day will last four days.

[READ MORE: Amazon sets dates for 96-hour Prime Day event]

Even though participation is high, RetailMeNot’s report found that shoppers are being more cautious with what they plan to purchase. A third (34%) of respondents admit they’ll be browsing deals without always buying. Meanwhile, 28% of shoppers are comparing prices between Amazon and other retailers before checking out. Among shoppers aged 45 to 60, that number rises to 31%.

Overall, the top categories shoppers plan to purchase during Prime Day 2025 include:

  • Clothing, shoes and apparel (36%)
  • Pet supplies (29%)
  • Grocery and pantry essentials (28%)
  • Kitchen appliances and bakeware (25%)
  • Health and wellness products (25%)

One-in-five shoppers say they will be shopping Prime Day as a way to offset rising costs due to tariffs. Among millennials, that number climbs to one-in-four, while one-in-five adult Gen Z consumers say they will wait until Prime Day to shop for big-ticket items.

Sixteen percent of shoppers say they will be using Prime Day to start their holiday shopping. Gen Z is leading the way, with 19% planning to check gifts off their list early.

Meanwhile, among those with grade-school children, 24% say they’re shopping Prime Day for back-to-school needs. For parents of college students, that number is 20%.

RetailMeNot’s Prime Day report features the Ziff Davis Shopping Q3 Seasonal Survey among 1,157 U.S. adults. It was fielded May 2025.

