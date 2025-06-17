Survey: 84% of adults plan to shop Prime Day this year
Overall, the top categories shoppers plan to purchase during Prime Day 2025 include:
- Clothing, shoes and apparel (36%)
- Pet supplies (29%)
- Grocery and pantry essentials (28%)
- Kitchen appliances and bakeware (25%)
- Health and wellness products (25%)
One-in-five shoppers say they will be shopping Prime Day as a way to offset rising costs due to tariffs. Among millennials, that number climbs to one-in-four, while one-in-five adult Gen Z consumers say they will wait until Prime Day to shop for big-ticket items.
Sixteen percent of shoppers say they will be using Prime Day to start their holiday shopping. Gen Z is leading the way, with 19% planning to check gifts off their list early.
Meanwhile, among those with grade-school children, 24% say they’re shopping Prime Day for back-to-school needs. For parents of college students, that number is 20%.
RetailMeNot’s Prime Day report features the Ziff Davis Shopping Q3 Seasonal Survey among 1,157 U.S. adults. It was fielded May 2025.