Survey: Memorial Day shoppers to spend less; consumers to cut back on summer spend

Half (49%) of surveyed consumers plan to cut back spending on clothing and accessories this summer.

More consumers plan to to shop Memorial Day sales this year, but they intend to spend less. Tighter budgets will also impact summer spending.

That’s according to survey by RetailMeNot, which found that 36% of consumers plan to shop Memorial Day sales this year, up 18% from 2024. They intend to spend an average of $289, which is down $8 from last year.

The top Memorial Day purchases are all about celebration and summer prep, with food/beverages for a cookout topping the list (34%), followed by eating out at a restaurant or bar (19%), clothing (17%) and home improvement and gardening (17%).

In addition to its survey of consumers’ shopping plans for the holiday weekend, RetailMeNot conducted an additional survey to better understand consumer sentiment regarding spending habits and the overall retail environment. It found that many consumers plan to cut back on specific shopping categories to better manage their budgets this summer.