Survey: Memorial Day shoppers to spend less; consumers to cut back on summer spend
The top categories where consumers plan to cut back on summer spending include:
- Dining out or takeout (50%);
- Clothing and accessories, (49%);
- Electronics (45%); and
- Travel (42%).
Other findings from the survey are below.
- Over 70% of consumers believe tariffs will make their financial situation worse (40% expect their household finances to be “slightly worse” over the next 6 months due to tariffs, while 31% expect it to be “much worse”).
- The majority (55%) of consumers said that they’re feeling an increased pressure on their overall household budget and 31% said that they’re concerned about affording their summer plans.
- In the past month, shoppers stated that they have noticed price increases on numerous shopping categories including groceries (71%); dining out (43%); electronics (35%); fashion (32%) and gasoline/fuel (31).