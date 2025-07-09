RetailMeNot: Parents budgeting, cutting back on back-to-school spend
Other highlights from the RetailMeNot survey are below.
- Parents are prioritizing smart purchases that strike a balance between price, performance and durability. Top considerations for parents during back-to-school shopping include:
- Managing budget, 32%;
- Choosing quality and durability, 26%;
- Keeping kids happy, 14%;
- Spending as little as possible, 11%; and
- Boosting performance, 9%.
•School supplies and clothing continue to top the list of planned purchases. This year, the top five most popular categories for back-to-school shopping are:
- School supplies, 52%;
- Clothing & shoes, 46%;
- Backpacks & bags, 41%;
- Lunch & food storage, 34%;
- Health and hygiene products, 30%;
- Electronics & technology: 28%;
- Beauty & personal care products: 30%;
- Organization and study aids: 25%;
- Sports/PE gear: 22%; and
- Dorm room and college essentials: 21%.