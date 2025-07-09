RetailMeNot: Parents budgeting, cutting back on back-to-school spend

Sticking to a budget is top-of-mind for back-to-school shoppers this year, with the cost of goods once again serving as the biggest source of stress.

Parents shopping for grade school and high school students plan to spend an average of $389 total thus year — $177 for grade schoolers and $212 for high schoolers — down from $506 last year, according to a survey by RetailMeNot. For college students, the average expected spend is $598, compared to $821 in 2024.

A majority (63%) of U.S. shoppers say they’re planning to shop for back-to-school this year, making it one of the most widely participated shopping events of the year. The majority (28%) of shoppers plan to start their back-to-school shopping in July, with 25% staring in August, 16% in June and 12% before May. Only 7% will start in September. Eleven percent of shoppers say they plan to make their back-to-school purchases during Amazon's Prime Day, using it as a built-in opportunity to grab early deals.

The leading source of back-to-school stress remains the cost of products (cost of supplies has been the #1 concern for three years), and the challenge of sticking to a budget. This year, the top five stressors for consumers include cost of supplies, 50% (+9% vs. 2024); finding deals and discounts, 39%; crowds, 39%; staying on budget, 29%; and items being out of stock, 29%.