Survey: Flowers, greeting cards, gift cards top Mother's Day shopping lists

The nation’s largest beauty retailer is in a new omnichannel collaboration with one of pop music’s biggest stars.
Ulta Beauty is the official beauty and retail partner of pop superstar Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter Tour.” Following its exclusive launch of Beyoncé’s Cecred hair care line, Ulta will provide customers exclusive access to Cowboy Carter Tour-inspired beauty looks, curated product assortments, immersive experiences, and Beyoncé’s beauty brands.
The promotion will include a brick-and-mortar retail debut of Beyoncé’s Ce Lumiere by Beyoncé Parfums fragrance brand, available for a limited time in select Ulta Beauty stores and on ulta.com.
Beginning Monday, April 28, Ulta Beauty will also unveil seven special beauty looks, each inspired by a city where the tour is stopping, in collaboration with local influencers, in stores, online, and across social media. Featured cities will include Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Las Vegas, and East Rutherford, N.J.
"Ulta Beauty sits at the intersection of beauty, culture, and self-expression — and this summer, there’s no bigger cultural force than Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour," said Kelly Mahoney, chief marketing officer, Ulta Beauty. "From makeup and skincare to hair and fragrance, beauty is how fans show up for the moment, and we’re proud to be their destination for turning inspiration into expression.”
Other features of the promotion include live masterclasses with Ulta Beauty specialists on May 7 in Los Angeles and May 21 in New York City select store locations. There will also be an exclusive Cowboy Carter Tour-inspired virtual try-on experience within the GlamLab selfie-based virtual reality tool on the Ulta Beauty app.