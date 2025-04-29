Survey: Flowers, greeting cards, gift cards top Mother's Day shopping lists

With Mother’s Day around the corner, roughly two-thirds of Americans are expected to shop for the moms in their lives.

A new survey from RetailMeNot found that of the 65% of consumers who will celebrate this year, they will spend an average of $360 on Mother’s Day gifts, an increase of $43 compared to last year. This figure is up slightly from $300 in 2023, $134 in 2022, $120 in 2021 and $97 in 2020.

A recent estimate from the National Retail Federation revealed that total Mother’s Day spending is expected to reach $34.1 billion this year. The amount is up from last year’s $33.5 billion and follows closely behind the record of $35.7 billion in 2023.

RetailMeNot’s survey found that floral arrangements (38%, up 5% from last year), greeting cards or letters (36%, up 3% from last year) and gift cards (35%, up 9% from last year) are anticipated to be the most purchased items for the May 11 holiday.

Other planned gifts include the following:

Food and beverages – restaurant/bar (31%, up 4% from last year)

Food and beverages – at home (24%, up 3% from last year)

Clothing, including shoes and accessories (23%)

Jewelry (21%)

Makeup and skincare (17%)

Experiences/services (e.g., haircut, massage) (17%)

Handmade/DIY gift (16%)

RetailMeNot’s survey of 1,144 American adults was conducted by Ziff Davis. It was fielded in February 2025.