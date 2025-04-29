 Skip to main content

News Briefs

  • 4/29/2025

    Survey: Flowers, greeting cards, gift cards top Mother's Day shopping lists

    Mother's Day

    With Mother’s Day around the corner, roughly two-thirds of Americans are expected to shop for the moms in their lives.

    A new survey from RetailMeNot found that of the 65% of consumers who will celebrate this year, they will spend an average of $360 on Mother’s Day gifts, an increase of $43 compared to last year. This figure is up slightly from $300 in 2023, $134 in 2022, $120 in 2021 and $97 in 2020.

    A recent estimate from the National Retail Federation revealed that total Mother’s Day spending is expected to reach $34.1 billion this year. The amount is up from last year’s $33.5 billion and follows closely behind the record of $35.7 billion in 2023.

    RetailMeNot’s survey found that floral arrangements (38%, up 5% from last year), greeting cards or letters (36%, up 3% from last year) and gift cards (35%, up 9% from last year) are anticipated to be the most purchased items for the May 11 holiday.

    Other planned gifts include the following:

    • Food and beverages – restaurant/bar (31%, up 4% from last year)
    • Food and beverages – at home (24%, up 3% from last year)
    • Clothing, including shoes and accessories (23%)
    • Jewelry (21%)
    • Makeup and skincare (17%)
    • Experiences/services (e.g., haircut, massage) (17%)
    • Handmade/DIY gift (16%)

    RetailMeNot’s survey of 1,144 American adults was conducted by Ziff Davis. It was fielded in February 2025.

  • 4/29/2025

    JCPenney teams with supermodel Ashley Graham on full-figure line

    Ashley Graham

    JCPenney is recruiting a fashion icon to create an exclusive namesake collection for full-figured women.

    The department store company has tapped plus-size supermodel and entrepreneur Ashley Graham to create the collection, which is set to launch fall 2025. The line will reflect Graham’s signature bold style, and feature stylish on-trend pieces that celebrates and actually fits real bodies, Penney said in a release.

    "This is something I’ve dreamed about for a long time," said Graham. "JCPenney was a true champion for me right from the very beginning, giving me one of my very first opportunities as a model. Now, to see JCPenney boldly embracing their role as a fashion leader for all body types feels incredibly powerful and inspiring. This isn’t just a partnership – it’s the culmination of our shared history and a meaningful step forward in making real, affordable fashion truly inclusive."

    This is not the retailer's first foray into plus-size apparel.  All private label JCPenney brands are offered in extended sizes.

    "Collaborating with Ashley is a milestone moment for JCPenney," said JCPenney CEO Michelle Wlazlo. "This partnership goes beyond just launching a product – it’s a strategic move to redefine the Plus category with fashion-forward, runway-inspired looks that truly embody Ashley’s style and spirit. Her genuine connection to JCPenney and her passion for making fashion more accessible to the plus-size community make her the perfect partner to further amplify our 'Yes, JCPenney' message."

    The new line with Graham follows the recent debut of Penney's humorous brand marketing campaign featuring the tagline, "Yes-JCPenney!" 

    As part of the campaign, for the first time ever, the retailer is teaming up with the ABC "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" late-night talk-show program with in-show reveals. Every Thursday night through May 22, the show will announce "Really Big Deals" on products in categories including fashion, home and beauty

  • 4/29/2025

    Numerator: Consumers to spend $25-100 on Cinco de Mayo supplies

    Cinco de Mayo

    Consumer spending for Cinco de Mayo is expected to be on par or slightly more than last year.

    New survey results from Numerator reveals that 17% of U.S. consumers plan to celebrate Cinco de Mayo (May 5) this year. More than a quarter (27%) of Gen Z plans to celebrate, while 23% of millennials plan to do so.

    Celebrators plan to spend between $25 and $100 on their Cinco de Mayo supplies. More than half (61%) plan to spend the same as last year, while 22% expect to spend more and 17% expect to spend less. The overwhelming majority (93%) of Cinco de Mayo celebrators plan to purchase something for the holiday, with food (75%) and alcoholic beverages (58%) topping shopping lists. 

    Cinco de Mayo celebrators plan to buy their supplies at grocery stores (47%), liquor stores (35%), big box stores (32%), restaurants, bars or food delivery services (32%), and discount or dollar stores (18%). 

    The top celebration plans are going out to eat (38%), gathering with family & friends (35%), going out for drinks (33%), cooking / baking at home (25%), and grilling / barbecuing (25%). Millennial celebrators are the most likely to order food for takeout or delivery (19% vs. 13% for all celebrators), while Gen Z is the most likely generation to attend a public celebration (20% vs. 12%).

    Among those planning to purchase alcohol, more than three-quarters (78%) will purchase margaritas and over half (51%) will purchase beer. Gen Z celebrators are twice as likely to purchase hard seltzers or canned cocktails (45% vs. 23%). Gen Z celebrators are also more likely than other generations to purchase party supplies (29% vs. 21%) and candy (31% vs. 14%).

  • 4/28/2025

    Report: Temu adds ‘import charges,’ more than doubling price of some items

    Temu

    A popular Chinese online retailer has added a new charge  in response to the Trump Administration’s tariffs.

    Temu has added an “import charges” of about 145% on some items, reported CNBC. Some of the fees range between 130% and 150%, more than doubling the cost of those items, according to the report.

    A summer dress sold on Temu for $18.47 will cost $44.68 after $26.21 in import charges are added to the bill, a 142% surcharge, the report said. In another example cited by CNBC, a handheld vacuum cleaner listed at $16.93 now costs $40.11 when factoring in an import charge of $21.68, which is a roughly 137% markup. 

    “Items imported into the U.S. may be subject to import charges,” Temu said on its website. “These charges cover all customs-related processes and costs, including import fees paid to customs authorities on your behalf.”

    Shein

    Shein, which sources most of its products from China, has raised its U.S. prices as much as 377% in a few instances, reported Bloomberg. Its top 100 products in the beauty and health category have increased by 51% while home and kitchen products and toys are up by 30%, according to Bloomberg statistics.

    Earlier this month, both Temu and Shein warned shoppers via website notices that they would be raising their prices starting on April 25.  In explaining the increases, they cited “recent changes in global trade rules and tariffs.”

    President Trump has increased tariffs on Chinese imported goods to 125%, on top of other increases. Also, starting on May 2, the Trump Administration is poised to end a customs loophole (the de minimis exemption) that allows goods worth less than $800 to come into the U.S. duty-free.

  • 4/28/2025

    H&M partners with Honeywell to drive energy efficiency in stores

    Windsor, United Kingdom - August 31 2020: The frontage of H&M Clothes Shop in Bridgewater Way; Shutterstock ID 1828825283

    H&M is updating more than 90 of its stores across Southern Europe with cloud-based building management solutions. 

    As part of its commitment to reduce electricity consumption per square meter in stores, the fast-fashion giant is partnering with Honeywell, which will provide remote digital building management solutions and services across H&M locations in Spain, France, Italy, Belgium and Portugal. Each store will be equipped with Honeywell’s Remote Building Manager solution connected to a centralized database that tracks energy usage and identifies actionable insights for energy savings and optimized operations. 

    The cloud-based system enables real-time monitoring of HVAC, lighting and energy systems, with clear actions for improving efficiency and cost savings.  The centralized Honeywell platform streamlines multisite operations, minimizing on-site interventions and helping boost operational resilience for an entire portfolio without requiring additional manpower. Centralized services also ensure immediate visibility and quick response across various dispersed locations should an issue occur.

    The solutions will be managed via Honeywell Multisite Services using the Honeywell Forge IOT platform, which provides advanced monitoring and analytics. The platform enables condition-based maintenance to improve the resiliency of critical systems around the clock, reduce unplanned reactive work and lower energy costs.  

    “With the integration of our advanced remote building management solutions and managed services, we are empowering H&M to optimize energy use and reduce maintenance costs, while also working to enhance the in-store experience,” said Sudhakar Janakiraman, president, building solutions, Honeywell Building Automation. “Our connected technology not only improves efficiency and comfort but also supports H&M’s broader commitment to reaching net zero, helping ensure a smarter, energy-conscious retail environment.”

  • 4/28/2025

    Ulta Beauty partners with Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' tour

    Ulta Beauty partners with Beyonce

    The nation’s largest beauty retailer is in a new omnichannel collaboration with one of pop music’s biggest stars.

    Ulta Beauty is the official beauty and retail partner of pop superstar Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter Tour.” Following its exclusive launch of Beyoncé’s Cecred hair care line, Ulta will provide customers exclusive access to Cowboy Carter Tour-inspired beauty looks, curated product assortments, immersive experiences, and Beyoncé’s beauty brands.

    The promotion will include a brick-and-mortar retail debut of Beyoncé’s Ce Lumiere by Beyoncé Parfums fragrance brand, available for a limited time in select Ulta Beauty stores and on ulta.com.

    Beginning Monday, April 28, Ulta Beauty will also unveil seven special beauty looks, each inspired by a city where the tour is stopping, in collaboration with local influencers, in stores, online, and across social media. Featured cities will include Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Las Vegas, and East Rutherford, N.J.

    "Ulta Beauty sits at the intersection of beauty, culture, and self-expression — and this summer, there’s no bigger cultural force than Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour," said Kelly Mahoney, chief marketing officer, Ulta Beauty. "From makeup and skincare to hair and fragrance, beauty is how fans show up for the moment, and we’re proud to be their destination for turning inspiration into expression.”

    Other features of the promotion include live masterclasses with Ulta Beauty specialists on May 7 in Los Angeles and May 21 in New York City select store locations. There will also be an exclusive Cowboy Carter Tour-inspired virtual try-on experience within the GlamLab selfie-based virtual reality tool on the Ulta Beauty app.

    Ulta Beauty will officially partner with the Cowboy Carter Tour from April through July 2025. 

